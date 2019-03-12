PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,290.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $3,290.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.03437930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.01458282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.03311905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.01302735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00109906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.01334682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00323450 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 221,860,831 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

