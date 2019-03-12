Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PCH has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 40,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,425,677.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $161,676.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,754 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,499,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 998,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 810,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 666,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,698,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,224,000 after buying an additional 544,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

