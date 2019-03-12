PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,237,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,751,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 58.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,289,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,829,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,919,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,394,000 after buying an additional 348,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $282,051.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,714.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,997 shares of company stock worth $8,265,457. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

