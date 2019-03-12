PPL (PPL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPL from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

PPL stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

In other PPL news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,586.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,997 shares of company stock worth $8,265,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PPL by 14.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 77.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 48,807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PPL by 17.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in PPL by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 246,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

