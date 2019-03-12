Promis Neurosciences (PMN) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) shot up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 207,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 278,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $89.74 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71.

About Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

