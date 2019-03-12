Propetro (PUMP) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Propetro from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Propetro stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.70. Propetro has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

