Prudential plc (PRU) Insider Mike Wells Purchases 11 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells bought 11 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £167.20 ($218.48).

Mike Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 8th, Mike Wells bought 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £197.34 ($257.86).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,536 ($20.07) on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 2,275 ($29.73) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,899 ($24.81) to GBX 1,522 ($19.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,096.62 ($27.40).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

