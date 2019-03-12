PureCircle (PURE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

PureCircle (LON:PURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON PURE opened at GBX 246.75 ($3.22) on Tuesday. PureCircle has a 12-month low of GBX 282.75 ($3.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 517 ($6.76).

Get PureCircle alerts:

About PureCircle

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCircle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCircle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.