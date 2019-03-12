Pyxus International (PYX) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 9.875% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $87.25 and was trading at $88.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYX. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Pyxus International in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pyxus International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

NYSE:PYX traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Pyxus International Inc has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.49 million during the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pyxus International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Pyxus International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pyxus International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pyxus International in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pyxus International in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

