Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Raised by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nomura set a $17.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

NYSE ANF opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

