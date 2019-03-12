Qorvo (QRVO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $69.37 on Friday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $273,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,322,254.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,865 shares of company stock valued at $15,376,939. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,123,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,063,000 after acquiring an additional 128,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8,987.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,278 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,408,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,047,000 after acquiring an additional 838,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,066,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,209,000 after acquiring an additional 111,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

