Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,819 RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RMR Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RMR Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RMR Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RMR Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

RMR stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.31. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22. RMR Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

