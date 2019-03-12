Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 26,500 Shares of Kellogg (K)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,087,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

