Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Select Income REIT (SIR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 77,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Select Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SIR opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Select Income REIT has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/quinn-opportunity-partners-llc-takes-587000-position-in-select-income-reit-sir.html.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.