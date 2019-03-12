QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Shares Bought by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 268.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,953 shares during the period. QuinStreet comprises about 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Sands sold 61,697 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $984,067.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

