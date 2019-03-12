Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Quintana Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quintana Energy Services.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QES shares. Capital One Financial cut Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays cut Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Quintana Energy Services stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QES. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

