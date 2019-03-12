Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Director Acquires $98,000.00 in Stock

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,518.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 3,095,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,206. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Range Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $90,825,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 9,258.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262,631 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,929,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,320,000 after buying an additional 2,359,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,595,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,355,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,126 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

