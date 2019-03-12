Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Hartree Partners LP grew its holdings in Vistra Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the third quarter worth $624,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $11,114,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 38,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,369. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,272.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

