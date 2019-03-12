Raymond James & Associates Has $8.97 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.73% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,960. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $36.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.42%. The firm had revenue of $174.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $299,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $44,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,557,234. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

