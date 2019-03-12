Raymond James & Associates Sells 70,385 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $75,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.24.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/raymond-james-associates-sells-70385-shares-of-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.