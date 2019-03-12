Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $72.28 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $72,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,299,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 855,505 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,083,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,572,000 after acquiring an additional 823,189 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 548,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,476,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.11. 498,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,890,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

