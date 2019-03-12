Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 211,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 256,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 121,856 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 349,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

SCHW stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,346. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 93,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,888.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,785.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

