Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,160. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th.

