Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for MEG Energy (MEG)

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.15 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Desjardins raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.50 to C$9.05 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.39.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$5.14 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

