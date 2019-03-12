Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axel Springer (SPR)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2019

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axel Springer (FRA: SPR) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/11/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €66.60 ($77.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/27/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/20/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/1/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €62.50 ($72.67) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/21/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €66.60 ($77.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:SPR opened at €46.92 ($54.56) on Tuesday. Axel Springer SE has a one year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a one year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

