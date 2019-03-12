Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2019 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2019 – Globus Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We reiterate our Overweight rating on GMED with a 12-month price target of $60. We think GMED has several top-line growth drivers, including a US core market rebound, early success of emerging technologies and traction of the acquired ATEC international platform. GMED’s best-in-class profitability allows the company to invest organically or inorganically to drive top-line growth and to react to the evolving trends of the spine market. These should bring the company back to the beat-and-raise philosophy of a couple of years ago and help to push the valuation higher.””

2/28/2019 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

2/28/2019 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/18/2019 – Globus Medical was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 359,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,664. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $195.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $419,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $9,931,800.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,852 shares of company stock worth $19,916,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,096 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

