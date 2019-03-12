Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin have underperformed the industry over the past year. We remain apprehensive of the company’s future performance. In the fourth quarter of 2019, earnings and revenues declined due to decreasing traffic and weakness at in-line mall locations. Also, soft comps and high cost of sales as well as operating expenses are hurting Red Robin’s margins. Further, earnings estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s earnings potential. However, Red Robin’s efforts to improve sales and regain market share via efficient menu innovation, focus on increasing service speed, effective marketing strategy and remodeling of programs bode well. Particularly, focus on value offerings and growing off-premise, online ordering business combine to ensure that Red Robin remains affordable.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRGB. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Maxim Group cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,226. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $306.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

