Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $26,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,056 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,288,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 573,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,036. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.0899 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th.

