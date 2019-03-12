Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, March 8th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shares of CZWI opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,405.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 346,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 323,330 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

