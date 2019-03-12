Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Matson (MATX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Matson (NYSE: MATX) in the last few weeks:

3/6/2019 – Matson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company's logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. "

2/25/2019 – Matson was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/22/2019 – Matson was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MATX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 5,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Matson Inc has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Matson had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $33,690.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $153,006.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $255,366. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,497,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,544,000 after purchasing an additional 268,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,204,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,654,000 after acquiring an additional 63,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,667,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Matson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

