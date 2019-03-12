Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mylan (MYL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2019 – Mylan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mylan’s fourth-quarter results were disappointing as the company missed on both earnings and sales. With the generic market experiencing a slowdown, Mylan itself proactively discontinued a number of products along with transferring some to other sites. These have led to a temporary disruption in supply of certain products and reduced volumes in North America generic sales. The FDA approved rival Teva Pharmaceutical’s generic version of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr, which, in turn, will negatively impact sales further. Moreover, slower-than-expected uptake of generic Copaxone, even after reducing the price by more than 60%, adversely impacted sales in North America. The guidance for 2019 was disappointing as well. Nevertheless, Mylan received a significant boost when the FDA approved its generic version of Advair Diskus — Wixela Inhub — following a few setbacks. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

3/6/2019 – Mylan was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/6/2019 – Mylan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Mylan had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Mylan had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/27/2019 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Mylan had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2019 – Mylan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

1/23/2019 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

1/23/2019 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mylan is exploring the world of biosimilars, a market that has the huge potential. A partnership with Biocon, and collaborations with Momenta and Mabion has helped Mylan develop a portfolio of 20 biosimilar/insulin analog generic products,. The company has launched nearly 475 products year to date across its segments, including a record number of complex generics and biosimilars. In August 2018, Mylan completed an agreement with certain subsidiaries of Novartis to purchase worldwide rights to their global cystic fibrosis products, consisting of the TOBI Podhaler and TOBI solution. This should further broaden the company’s portfolio. However, Mylan proactively discontinued a number of products, while also transferring some to other sites. These have led to a temporary disruption in supply of certain products and reduced volumes in North America Shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

1/21/2019 – Mylan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mylan is also exploring the world of biosimilars, a market that has the potential to grow to $20 billion in 2020. A partnership with Biocon, and collaborations with Momenta and Mabion has helped Mylan develop a portfolio of 20 biosimilar/insulin analog generic products,. The company has launched nearly 475 products year to date across its segments, including a record number of complex generics and biosimilars. In August 2018, Mylan completed an agreement with certain subsidiaries of Novartis to purchase worldwide rights to their global cystic fibrosis products, consisting of the TOBI Podhaler and TOBI solution. This should further broaden the company’s portfolio. However, Mylan proactively discontinued a number of products, while also transferring some to other sites. These have led to a temporary disruption in supply of certain products and reduced volumes in North America Shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

1/14/2019 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mylan continues to gain traction with its biosimilar portfolio. The company has launched nearly 475 products year to date across its segments, including a record number of complex generics and biosimilars. In August 2018, Mylan completed an agreement with certain subsidiaries of Novartis to purchase worldwide rights to their global cystic fibrosis products, consisting of the TOBI Podhaler and TOBI solution. This should further broaden the company’s portfolio. However, Mylan proactively discontinued a number of products, while also transferring some to other sites. These have led to a temporary disruption in supply of certain products and reduced volumes in North America generic sales. Shares have underperformed the industry in the last twelve months.”

MYL stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Mylan by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

