Resideo Technologies (REZI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $20.36 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Montgomery Kelly purchased 2,300 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,718 shares of company stock worth $60,167.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

