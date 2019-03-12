Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 942,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

