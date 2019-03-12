Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $57,000 in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,404 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,247,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,225,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $77.05. 6,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,916. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $627,379.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,557. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

