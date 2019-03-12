Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 104,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 45,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,678,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total value of $689,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,184.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $1,934,208. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.23. 20,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,218. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $252.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 55.29% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

