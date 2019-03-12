Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.83 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $96,285.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,197.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,446 shares of company stock worth $114,697 in the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 371.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.17). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 4,205.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

