Reviewing Pluralsight (PS) and The Competition

Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) is one of 51 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pluralsight to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pluralsight and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pluralsight Competitors 681 2470 5452 275 2.60

Pluralsight presently has a consensus target price of $35.26, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -36.06% N/A -33.02% Pluralsight Competitors -4.01% -69.41% -0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million -$83.67 million -19.77 Pluralsight Competitors $8.08 billion $1.89 billion 9.18

Pluralsight’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pluralsight competitors beat Pluralsight on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

