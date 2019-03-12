Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,726 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 991,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 209,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 149,586 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. 10,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $58.15.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

