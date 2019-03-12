Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of PROS worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in PROS by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,928,000 after buying an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PROS by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,396. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. Its solutions enable companies to price, configure, and sell products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

