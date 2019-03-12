Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.35 Million Stake in Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Hydraulics worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,565,000 after buying an additional 62,761 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Hydraulics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNHY. ValuEngine raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Hydraulics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ:SNHY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. 12,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.51 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.29%. Sun Hydraulics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of Sun Hydraulics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $123,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.35 Million Stake in Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/rhumbline-advisers-has-1-35-million-stake-in-sun-hydraulics-co-snhy.html.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hydraulics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hydraulics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.