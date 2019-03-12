Rialto (XRL) Trading 13.8% Lower This Week

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Rialto has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rialto token can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00391060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.01681636 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00227127 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI.

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

