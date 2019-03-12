RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Buys 666,667 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental acquired 666,667 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,279,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,106. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 106,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,165. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

