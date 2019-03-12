Riecoin Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (RIC)

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Riecoin has a total market capitalization of $308,472.00 and $0.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Riecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Riecoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 44,344,250 coins. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Riecoin’s official website is riecoin.org.

Riecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Riecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Riecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Riecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

