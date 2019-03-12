Rimini Street (RMNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Shay sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $58,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,408 shares of company stock worth $389,483 over the last three months.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

