RMB Capital Management LLC Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBK. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

TBK stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,973. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

