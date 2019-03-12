RMB Capital Management LLC Has $21.16 Million Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 929,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,903 shares during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares comprises about 0.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.47% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. Clover Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

WARNING: “RMB Capital Management LLC Has $21.16 Million Holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/12/rmb-capital-management-llc-has-21-16-million-holdings-in-spirit-of-texas-bancshares-inc-stxb.html.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.