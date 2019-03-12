Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) a $12.00 Price Target

Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

