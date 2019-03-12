Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Rosehill Resources posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROSE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Rosehill Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 287.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,066 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources by 34.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 344,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 88,115 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROSE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 3.07. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

