Roth Capital Upgrades Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ SDPI opened at $1.39 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

