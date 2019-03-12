Roundview Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,705 Deere & Company (DE)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,122.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 48,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

